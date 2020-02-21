Pompeo presages U.S. downfall

Regarding the story “‘West is Winning,’ U.S. tells China, Russia” in the Feb. 17 edition, when Richard Nixon declared “I am not a crook!” it just confirmed the fact that he was. When Mike Pompeo declared “The West is winning,” it was virtual proof of losing.

The many anti-global actions of the Trump administration have dramatically undermined respect for American leadership. Also as a model of Western democracy, the fact that such an ignorant, immoral person like Trump could be democratically elected gives Western-style democracy a bad name. The West is not winning, and it will continue its downward slope, and take Japan down with it, as long as people like Trump and Pompeo represent the United States.

SENDAI

The opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are the writer’s own and do not necessarily reflect the policies of The Japan Times.