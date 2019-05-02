Stop using the era-name calendar

In my office, there is a lot of paper with “Heisei” already printed on it. Therefore, with the change to the new Reiwa Era, we have to throw all of that paper away and replace it with new stock.

I can’t stop feeling that it is all just a waste of money and time. Many organizations, especially public organizations, insist on using the name of the Japanese era. I think it would be better to use the Gregorian calendar and avoid this unnecessary burden in our lives.

TOYOTA, AICHI PREFECTURE

