Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said he will make a decision Thursday on a plan to declare another state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures as the areas continue to see record numbers of novel coronavirus cases.

The schedule was announced by Suga at an executive meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday. The government plans to put the declaration in place for about one month, officials said, adding that it was expected to take effect on Thursday or the following day.

Before making a final decision, Suga said he will hear the opinions of health experts on Thursday.

Suga said he wants the experts, who are members of an advisory panel, to “set a direction.”

In a related development, the government is planning to suspend the entry of businesspeople currently allowed to travel to Japan from certain countries, including China and South Korea, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus variants within the nation, according to an official.

