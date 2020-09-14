Tokyo reported 80 new coronavirus cases on Monday, a day after posting 146 cases and the lowest since Sept. 7.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said in a statement that 3,234 tests had been conducted, adding that the number of seriously ill patients had fallen to 22 from 24 a day earlier.

Monday’s figure brought the cumulative number of people infected with the virus in the capital to 23,083.

The number of novel coronavirus infection cases newly confirmed across Japan totaled 76,485 as of 10 a.m. Monday, up by 3,734 from a week earlier, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 rose by 78 to 1,460.

