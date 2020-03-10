Japan to keep food self-sufficiency target at 45%

The agriculture ministry Tuesday revealed its goal of increasing the country’s calorie-based food self-sufficiency rate to 45 percent by fiscal 2030, unchanged from the current target for years through fiscal 2025.

In fiscal 2018, which ended in March 2019, the food self-sufficiency rate fell to a record low of 37 percent as diversified diets led to a fall in domestic consumption of rice, which had been supporting the country’s food self-sufficiency rate. The figure was far behind the current target of raising the rate to 45 percent by fiscal 2025.

The target is included in a draft basic program for agricultural policy over the next 10 years.

The ministry plans to increase the value of Japan’s exports of food, including agricultural and fishery products, to ¥5 trillion by calendar 2030, which is over five times the 2019 level, to help raise the country’s slumping food self-sufficiency rate.

The food self-sufficiency rate shows how much domestic consumption is covered by domestic production. It is necessary for a country to improve the rate to deal with contingencies such as poor harvests and suspension of food imports. An increase in exports can contribute to an improvement of the self-sufficiency rate, as it expands domestic production.

The ministry reviews the 10-year policy every five years.

The new draft basic plan also includes a policy to foster farmers, including small-scale farmers, to strengthen the country’s production bases.

The ministry plans to promote exports, for example, by helping cattle farmers increase production of wagyu beef, which is popular among rich people across the world.

The ministry also set a goal of increasing the country’s self-sufficiency rate based on output value by 9 percentage points from fiscal 2018 to 75 percent by fiscal 2030.