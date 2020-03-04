All shinkansen trains to provide spaces for wheelchair users

The transport ministry said Tuesday that all of the country’s shinkansen trains will create spaces for wheelchair users.

The ministry will conduct tests by summer and work out the details, such as the size of such spaces.

It unveiled the plan as part of a basic policy for making the trains barrier-free.

In the tests, new spaces will be created by removing existing seats designated for wheelchair users or though other means.

Wheelchair users will be able to remain seated on the bullet trains and enjoy window views of the outside.

The spaces will be large enough so that wheelchairs do not protrude into the aisles.

Seats for caregivers will be discussed shortly.

Online reservations for seats designated for wheelchair users will become possible. Even if no reservations are made, seats will be secured for them without being sold for general passenger use until the day before travel.

The basic policy was compiled by a study group at the ministry that includes representatives from shinkansen operators and groups of people with disabilities.