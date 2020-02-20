23 Japan cashless payment providers join reward-point program for My Number cardholders

Twenty-three cashless payment service providers have registered to participate in a government-led reward-point program for holders of the My Number social security and tax identification card, the internal affairs ministry said Wednesday.

Among the 23 firms and organizations are East Japan Railway Co., which manages the Suica e-money system, and PayPay Corp., the operator of a smartphone payment service.

The ministry will accept applications from cashless payment service providers until the end of March.

Under the state-funded program, set to start in September in a bid to boost consumption, registered My Number cardholders will be given points equivalent to 25 percent of the amounts paid when adding money to e-money cards,or after making payments with a smartphone app that uses quick response, or QR, codes.

My Number cardholders can register to join the program at local government offices, mobile phone stores and post offices.