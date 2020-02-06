NHK asked to cut viewing fees further

The Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Sanae Takaichi asked NHK on Wednesday to cut television-viewing fees further.

The request was included in a set of proposals compiled by Takaichi. The proposals were approved the same day at a meeting of the Radio Regulatory Council, which advises the minister.

After expected Cabinet approval, the proposals will be submitted to the ongoing session of the Diet, together with NHK’s fiscal 2020 draft budget.

The public broadcaster has already decided to cut viewing fees and expand the scope of fee exemptions by the end of fiscal 2020, in order to reduce the burden on viewers by the equivalent of 6 percent of its fiscal 2018 fee revenue.

Takaichi also called on NHK to include specific measures for corporate governance reform in its medium-term business program from fiscal 2021.

The broadcaster was also told to consolidate subsidiaries and affiliated public-interest corporations.

The council wants NHK to lower viewing fees as much as possible because its revenue is increasing, Susumu Yoshida, chairman of the panel, told a news conference.