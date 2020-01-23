25 years after the Kobe earthquake: School course fosters dedication to disaster prevention

In the wake of the catastrophic predawn Kobe earthquake in January 1995, a high school in the city opened a special course on disaster prevention for the first time in the country.

Kurumi Kishimoto, 32, was one of the first students who entered the course at Hyogo Prefectural Maiko High School in the city’s Tarumi Ward in 2002.

She was a second-grader at a local elementary school when the earthquake occurred on Jan. 17, 1995.

Kishimoto says she was awakened abruptly by “earth-rumbling sounds” that she had never heard. Her family’s seventh-floor apartment in Kobe’s Hyogo Ward was shaken violently, with dishes falling from the shelves. As dawn was breaking, Kishimoto was “terrified” to see collapsed power poles and fires rising here and there.

As the apartment lost power and gas supply, she temporarily stayed at a relative’s home in the city’s Nishi Ward. Her elementary school was closed for about a month after the disaster that killed more than 6,400 people in Kobe and nearby areas and injured over 43,000 others. It was the first quake that registered 7, the highest reading on the Japanese earthquake intensity scale used by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Until she reached high school, Kishimoto did not recognize her disaster experience as special because all her friends had suffered from the earthquake.

Kishimoto chose to take the disaster prevention course at the high school “just out of curiosity.” Nevertheless, she made friends with people who had not been affected by the quake, and realized that her experience of going through such an extraordinary disaster should be widely shared.

The high school course allowed her to hear lectures by disaster management experts and officials from related nonprofit organizations.

She also visited Nepal to learn about disaster prevention efforts there. In Nepal, a major quake in August 1988 killed hundreds of people. The Himalayan country was hit by a powerful temblor in April 2015 and another in the following month, with the total death toll from the twin quakes reaching about 9,000.

Kishimoto advanced to Kobe Gakuin University, where she majored in disaster prevention studies. Meanwhile, she worked as a volunteer in disaster areas in Japan and abroad.

In 2014, she started working at the Disaster Reduction and Human Renovation Institution, based in Kobe’s Chuo Ward. The institution has a mission to pass on lessons from the 1995 earthquake to future generations.

Currently, Kishimoto works as a teacher assistant at Kobe Gakuin University’s Department of Social Studies of Disaster Management.

She has taken students of the university to Wakayama Prefecture, where preparations are under way for a huge earthquake predicted to occur in the Nankai Trough in the Pacific off the coasts of central, western and southwestern prefectures including Wakayama.

She has also participated in a disaster prevention event in Sendai and interacted with local high school students. Miyagi is one of the three prefectures hit hardest by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

In December 2019, Kishimoto gave a lecture at a junior high school in Kobe, speaking about her experience of the 1995 earthquake, including fears she felt at the time and the death of a friend at her elementary school.

“It’s painful to lose someone or something you love,” Kishimoto said. “Thinking about what you can do to protect them will lead to disaster prevention.”

“I’m encouraged to hear those who were born after the earthquake saying they want to know more about the situation at the time,” she said.