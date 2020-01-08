Abe to cancel weekend trip to Middle East, report says, as tensions soar after Iran attacks

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will cancel plans to visit Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman this weekend, TV Asahi reported on Wednesday, after Iran struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general.

Kyodo News reported separately that Abe convened a National Security Council (NSC) meeting, likely to discuss Iran’s attack on U.S. forces based in Iraq.

Iranian state TV said it was in revenge for the U.S. killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose death last week in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying.