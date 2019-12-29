Japan's ruling LDP and coalition partner Komeito mark 20 years of alliance

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, have deepened their mutual reliance, with two decades now passed since they formed an alliance.

The LDP, Komeito and the now-defunct Liberal Party established a coalition government in 1999. The LDP and Komeito have cooperated with each other in every election since then, even when they were out of power for a little more than three years.

The partnership has continued because the two parties have sought to hold stable power as their priority over policy differences. But they are expected to face a difficult situation with regard to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s hope to revise the postwar pacifist Constitution.

The alliance “has given stability to politics in the Heisei and Reiwa eras,” Abe, who serves as president of the LDP, told reporters on Oct. 4. “It is a ‘beautiful harmony’ enabling the parties to share their merits and complement each other,” he said, referring to the official English meaning of Reiwa, the era which began on May 1.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, founded by lay members of the Buddhist organization Soka Gakkai, said that the alliance “has contributed to political stability and brought many achievements.”

In 1999, the tripartite coalition followed the LDP’s severe setback in the previous year’s election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, creating a “twisted” body in which the party lost its Upper House majority while controlling the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber.

Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi, successor to Ryutaro Hashimoto — who resigned from office following the LDP’s election loss — won the nod from Komeito for his plea for cooperation to smooth the management of parliamentary affairs. The Liberal Party joined the partnership to establish the coalition government of the three parties in October 1999.

With subsequent twists and turns including the Liberal Party’s defection, the LDP and Komeito have maintained a two-way alliance since 2003.

The partnership has continued for 20 years because of the parties’ solid alignment in elections. Cooperation with Komeito is a boon to the LDP, with Soka Gakkai said to have 20,000 to 30,000 votes in each single-seat district. LDP candidates, backed by Komeito, commonly call for voters to vote for them in electoral districts and for Komeito in proportional representation districts.

But the LDP and Komeito differ on security policy. A typical example was seen on legislation making it legal for Japan to exercise the right to collective self-defense, coming to the aid of an ally under attack, which aroused strong opposition from Soka Gakkai as counter to the philosophy of Komeito as a “party of peace.”

Komeito eventually complied with the Abe administration’s decision on a change of interpretation for the Constitution to permit the limited use of the right.

Recently, Komeito has often buckled under pressure from the LDP, which is armed with strong presences in both houses of the Diet.

Down the road, the biggest focal point is Komeito’s stance on constitutional amendments planned by the LDP. The LDP has drawn up a set of proposals including mentioning the Self-Defense Forces in war-renouncing Article 9 to clarify its legal status. Many members of Komeito feel a strong aversion to the proposed addition of the SDF to the article, fearing that it could damage the party’s banner.

“At stake is whether we (the LDP and Komeito) can reach an agreement through discussions from a variety of viewpoints,” Yamaguchi said. “We should strive to deepen understanding while analyzing public reaction.”

But a senior Komeito member said Yamaguchi “in his heart wants to avoid the constitutional issue because he supports the current Constitution.” They said Komeito has no intention of making any concession on its stance to protect the pacifist article.

The party will likely be tested on its core values in the process of addressing constitutional amendments with the LDP.