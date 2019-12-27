Lawson Inc. plans to allow some outlets to close on a trial basis between Tuesday and Thursday. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Lawson to allow New Year's store closures on trial basis

JIJI

Lawson Inc. plans to allow some outlets to close during the New Year’s holiday period on a trial basis, said Sadanobu Takemasu, president and chief executive officer of the convenience store chain, in a recent interview.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, 102 stores across 25 prefectures will close for 1½ days or half a day, Takemasu said.

“We need to think flexibly depending on the circumstances of each store,” he said.

Based on the results of the trial, Lawson will decide whether to allow stores to close during future New Year’s holiday periods.

The move comes in response to requests from stores, including those located in business districts where customer traffic is very low on weekends and holidays.

RELATED STORIES

Takemasu also said Lawson is aiming to reduce its volume of food waste by nearly 10 percent year on year in fiscal 2020.

Food waste has become a social issue, and puts a heavy burden on convenience stores forced to shoulder the cost of handling such waste.

“Reducing food waste is a great challenge for us,” Takemasu said.

Lawson plans to employ measures across the entire chain such as discounting prepared food that is cooked at stores to combat food waste.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Sleeping pods are seen in October at the new Ostelzzz capsule hotel in Milan, Italy. Cheap and cheerful capsule hotels are forever expanding from their Japanese cradle, including now in Milan, where the tiny, stacked rooms are helping the Italian city cope with exploding tourist numbers.
Japan's capsule hotels are stacking up overseas
Cheap and cheerful capsule hotels are forever expanding from their Japanese cradle, including now in Milan, where the tiny, stacked rooms are helping the Italian city cope with exploding tourist...
SoftBank Corp.'s industrial cleaning robot Whiz can clean around 1,500 square meters of floor space with one single charge.
Robots cleaning up at stations and airports in labor-hungry Japan
More and more unmanned cleaning robots are being used in Japan, mainly at public transportation facilities, amid severe labor shortages. Faced with difficulties securing enough workers, C...
Customers exit a 7-Eleven convenience store in Tokyo.
With image at stake, Seven-Eleven cautious about store closures
Seven-Eleven Japan Co. is cautious about allowing its franchise convenience stores to close, its president, Fumihiko Nagamatsu, indicated in a recent interview. "If some stores are closed, custo...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Lawson Inc. plans to allow some outlets to close on a trial basis between Tuesday and Thursday. | BLOOMBERG

,