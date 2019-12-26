The press gather in central Tokyo on Thursday in front of the headquarters of a major pachinko chain where a raid by prosecutors took place. | KYODO

National

Pachinko operator in Tokyo searched over casino bribery scandal

JIJI

Prosecutors searched a pachinko chain operator in Tokyo on Thursday in connection with a bribery scandal involving a casino resort plan.

The pachinko chain had paid consultancy fees to an entertainment company set up by a former policy secretary to lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto, sources familiar with the matter said.

Akimoto, a member of the House of Representatives, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of accepting bribes from 500.com, a Chinese company that planned to open a casino resort in Japan.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office has already searched the homes of the former policy secretary and a former private secretary of Akimoto in relation to alleged cash smuggling by 500.com.

The former policy secretary set up the entertainment firm in 2011, the year after Akimoto lost his seat in the House of Councilors and became the firm’s representative director. The post was taken over by the other secretary.

Akimoto himself once took the position of adviser at the firm and received advisory fees.

After the secretaries’ houses were searched, Akimoto told reporters Dec. 9 that there was no suspicious transfer of money to him.

The pachinko chain paid ¥200,000 in consultancy fees every month to the entertainment company for about two years until this autumn, the sources said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

People try Mizuno Corp. shoes at the company's flagship sporting goods store in Tokyo.
NHK, Mizuno apologize over misrepresentation of program guest
Public broadcaster NHK apologized Thursday for failing to check the identity of a program guest it had introduced as a customer of a hotel shoe rental service, when in fact the person was an emp...
A reporter takes notes alongside a woman looking at the gutted Kyoto Animation Co. studio in Kyoto on July 25, a week after the arson attack that took 36 lives.
Kyoto Animation massacre puts Japan's media at crossroads on disclosure
The horrific Kyoto Animation Co. arson attack that killed 36 people and injured 33 others in July could very well be remembered as a pivotal moment in the Japanese media's coverage of crime vict...
Masaru Oku is interviewed in Sakura, Tochigi Prefecture, in September.
Father of Nasu avalanche victim conflicted about media naming victims
Masaru Oku, father of one of the seven high school students killed in a March 2017 avalanche in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, says he is torn over identifying crime and accident victims by name: He ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The press gather in central Tokyo on Thursday in front of the headquarters of a major pachinko chain where a raid by prosecutors took place. | KYODO

, , , , , , ,