West Japan rail operators choose different track to grow new business opportunities

As part of efforts to boost earnings ahead of an expected decline in populations in areas served by their lines, railway operators in the Kansai region are expanding their businesses beyond existing operations.

West Japan Railway Co. (JR West) is selling fish raised in land-based aquaculture facilities. The company began cultivating mackerel at a facility that uses seawater pumped through underground pipes to tanks in Iwami, a coastal town in Tottori Prefecture, in 2017.

The product’s brand name is Ojosaba, a mix of the words ojōsama, meaning madam, and saba, meaning mackerel.

The company now raises a total of six types of fishery products in four prefectures, including Beppin Sakura-Masu Urara cherry salmon in Imizu, Toyama Prefecture, and Tore-Ebi-Yan Japanese tiger prawn on an island in the Seto Inland Sea in Hiroshima Prefecture.

JR West began online sales of the products in October.

“New businesses in areas along our rail lines will promote residency there in the long term,” Hiroaki Ishikawa, head of JR West’s division responsible for creative projects, said. The company aims to boost sales by holding day trips to where the fish are being cultivated and offering the products at events at hotels run by the firm.

Osaka-based Keihan Holdings Co., the parent company of Keihan Electric Railway Co., sells through subsidiary Biostyle Co. cosmetics and shampoo using camellia and yuzu citron grown at partnered farms. “It may seem distant from (the railway business), but it is very close from the perspective of safety and caring for the environment,” Keihan Chairman Yoshifumi Kato said of the new business.

Nankai Electric Railway Co. runs a funeral hall business, while Hanshin Electric Railway Co. uses space under its elevated rail tracks to grow vegetables.

“The business model used in the period of high economic growth, such as the development of residential areas, has come to a turning point,” Masayuki Taniuchi, an associate professor at Osaka University of Commerce and expert in railway business, said. “Promoting intangible businesses offering ‘experience-based consumption’ is the challenge for railway companies.”