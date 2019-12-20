Iran's Hassan Rouhani urges Abe to strengthen bilateral economic ties at outset of Tokyo visit

Visiting Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday in Tokyo, urging Japan to pursue stronger relations and to assist the Middle Eastern country, which is suffering under the weight of severe U.S.-imposed economic sanctions.

Rouhani is in Japan for a two-day visit after attending an international conference of Muslim leaders in Malaysia.

“This bilateral relationship has a long history and is very important for our country,” Rouhani told Abe at the outset of the meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo.

“I hope new concrete steps to promote the bilateral relationship” will be taken, he said, speaking through a translator.

Facing reporters with Rouhani, Abe welcomed the visit, pointing out it marks the 90th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Abe at the same time said that Tokyo hopes that Tehran will “fully implement” obligations under a 2015 nuclear deal that was designed to freeze Iran’s nuclear development program.

Rouhani is the first Iranian president to visit Japan since 2000.

Iranian officials have expressed hope that Japan will resume buying Iranian crude oil by defying or bypassing U.S.-imposed sanctions, which have led to severe inflation, damaging the livelihoods of Iranians.

Senior Japanese officials, however, have said Tokyo won’t be able to satisfy Tehran’s wishes as Washington has maintained a tough stance against anyone who defies the sanctions.

“No, we can’t do it when U.S. sanctions are in place,” an official said to reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“As far as we know, no (Japanese) oil wholesalers have bought crude oil from Iran since May this year,” the official added.

In May, the U.S. ended the moratorium of sanctions for Japan, threatening to slap fines or restrict access to the American market if any firms — including Japanese ones — imported oil from Iran.

Last year, U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 deal with world powers to freeze Tehran’s nuclear program in an apparent bid to erase a legacy left by his predecessor, Barack Obama. Iran maintains its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

In response, Iran in May started reducing its commitment to the deal, escalating such moves every two months.

Iranian officials have suggested that Tehran may place restrictions on inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency early next month as a fifth step to reduce its commitment to the nuclear pact.

Abe was planning to “express concern” during Friday’s meeting over Iran’s threat to reduce its commitment and urge Rouhani to “immediately” stop any actions that would further undermine the nuclear deal, according to the Japanese official.

“We believe cooperation with IAEA is very important,” the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said earlier this week.

“Inspections and verification by IAEA is very important to prevent nuclear proliferation.” Abe will hold discussions with Rouhani based on this position, the official said.

During the meeting Abe was also expected to explain his plan to dispatch a destroyer and anti-submarine patrol aircraft to the sea off Oman and Yemen. The plan is due to be officially endorsed by the Cabinet later this month. Washington had urged Tokyo to deploy a Self-Defense Forces unit as part of a U.S.-led coalition force that is aimed at keeping Iranian military forces in check. Abe has instead decided to send an “independent” Self-Defense Forces unit to gather information on security situations in the Middle East, in an apparent bid to maintain Japan’s reputation as a politically neutral presence in the region.

Tehran proposed that Rouhani visit following Abe’s trip to Tehran in June, the first visit by a Japanese prime minister to Iran in 41 years.