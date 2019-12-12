Rei (令), first character of Reiwa era name, picked as Japan's kanji of the year

The character rei (令), as used in the new era name Reiwa (beautiful harmony), has been chosen as kanji of the year, the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation announced Thursday.

The decision was made after more than 210,000 votes from 1,600 locations across Japan were collected, the foundation said.

Every year, the foundation chooses one kanji that best describes that year. A monk at Kiyomizu Temple uses traditional calligraphy to write the kanji character on a large board.

Rei, on its own, means “order” or “command.” But this year’s kanji choice was derived from the name of the new era that began after Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne in May. The era name was based on the Manyoshu, Japan’s oldest anthology of waka poems.