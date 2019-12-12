National

Rei (令), first character of Reiwa era name, picked as Japan's kanji of the year

by Ryusei Takahashi

Staff Writer

The character rei (令), as used in the new era name Reiwa (beautiful harmony), has been chosen as kanji of the year, the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation announced Thursday.

The decision was made after more than 210,000 votes from 1,600 locations across Japan were collected, the foundation said.

Every year, the foundation chooses one kanji that best describes that year. A monk at Kiyomizu Temple uses traditional calligraphy to write the kanji character on a large board.

Rei, on its own, means “order” or “command.” But this year’s kanji choice was derived from the name of the new era that began after Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne in May. The era name was based on the Manyoshu, Japan’s oldest anthology of waka poems.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has warned that the number of dugongs off Okinawa has fallen to 10 or less.
With a population under a dozen, Okinawa dugongs labeled 'critically endangered' by IUCN
The International Union for Conservation of Nature has updated its Red List of Threatened Species, moving the dugong that dwell in waters off Okinawa Prefecture to the critically endangered cate...
Protesters against hate speech hold a rally in Kawasaki in May.
Kawasaki enacts Japan's first bill punishing hate speech
The Kawasaki Municipal Assembly on Thursday passed an ordinance bill imposing criminal penalties for hate speech, a first for Japan. The new ordinance enacted in Kawasaki, to enter into force on...
Edu Van Naerssen visits Yokohama in September with guide Yoshiko Tamura.
Son of former Dutch POW retraces dad's steps in Yokohama in first trip to Japan
Overcoming years of conflicting emotions, a 71-year-old Dutchman this year made his first visit to Japan, seeking to retrace the footsteps of his father, who spent his youth in Yokohama and was lat...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A monk at Kiyomizu Temple in Kyoto writes rei, the kanji character of the year, on Thursday. | KYODO

,