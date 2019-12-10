Seven-Eleven Japan fails to pay at least ¥490 million in overtime over several decades

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has failed to pay at least ¥490 million in overtime over the span of several decades for part-time workers at its franchise-operated convenience stores, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

A long-running error in the Seven & I Holdings Co. unit’s calculations for such workers led to the payment shortfall, the sources said.

The company plans to pay the outstanding overtime to the estimated 30,000 or more employees affected by the error, the sources said.

Franchise owners shoulder personnel costs for their employees, while wage calculations and actual payments are made by Seven-Eleven Japan on their behalf.

In September, a labor standards inspection office found the calculation error that resulted in lower overtime payments than legal standards for certain part-time workers, the sources said.

The lower payments may have started as early as the 1970s, they said.