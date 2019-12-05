Panel issues warnings to over 30 firms that got job-seeker data from scandal-hit Recruit Career

A government commission has warned more than 30 companies that received data from the Recruit Holdings Co. group predicting the odds of job-hunting students declining informal job offers.

The Personal Information Protection Commission gave the warnings Wednesday, concluding that the firms’ personal information management was inappropriate. Among the companies are trader Mitsubishi Corp., JFE Steel Corp., Toyota Motor Corp. and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Recruit Career Co., a unit of Recruit Holdings, provided the data to the firms without consent from the job-hunting students.

The commission also issued warnings to the two companies under the Personal Information Protection Law. It was inappropriate for them to supply the data to the client firms without the students’ consent to the information being given to third parties although the Recruit side was aware that the clients can identify the students from the data, the commission said.

It was the second time for Recruit Career to get such a warning. The other was issued in August. The latest warning came after the commission found additional violations by the company during its investigation of the case.

The number of job-hunting students whose personal information was supplied to third parties without their consent totals 26,060.