National / Politics

Japan skirts question about SDF dispatch to Russian-held Northern Territories

JIJI, Staff Report

The government has skirted a question about the possibility of sending Self-Defense Forces troops to four Russian-held isles at the center of the two countries’ territorial dispute.

In a document adopted at a Cabinet meeting Friday, the government said it is not tackling the issue of the Northern Territories as a matter that involves the SDF. The northwestern Pacific islands, Kunashiri, Etorofu, Shikotan and the Habomai islets, are part of a group referred to in Japan as the Northern Territories. They are known in Russia as the Southern Kurils.

The document was prepared in response to written questions from opposition lawmaker Hodaka Maruyama.

He asked whether the government thinks that dispatching the SDF is impossible under its interpretation of the Constitution.

The government also said it is patiently working on the Northern Territories issue under its policy of resolving the territorial row and concluding a World War II peace treaty with Russia.

Asked whether the Japan-U.S. security treaty’s Article 5, which stipulates the United States’ defense obligations to Japan, applies to the islands, the government reiterated its position that the islets are out of Japanese administration in practical terms.

Another question from Maruyama was about the possibility of an SDF dispatch to the Sea of Japan islets of Takeshima, effectively controlled by South Korea. The government replied it is also patiently working to resolve the situation peacefully.

South Korea calls the islets as Dokdo, and has a small military base there.

In May, during a visit to one of the four islands with a group of former residents from Japan, Maruyama, then with the opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai, alluded that war with Russia was the only way to regain control of the disputed islands off Hokkaido. Criticism over his remarks prompted his expulsion from the party.

In September, Maruyama by then a member of the fringe NHK Kara Kokumin wo Mamoru To (the Party to Protect the People from NHK), made a similar claim that nothing short of conflict would allow for Japan to retake the disputed Takeshima islets in the Sea of Japan.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Osaka University develops stem cell spray to treat heart failure
Osaka University said Friday it has developed a new treatment for heart failure that involves spraying stem cells directly onto the critical organ. Created by a team led by Yoshiki Sawa, ...
A projectile is fired during a North Korean weapons test in this undated picture released Friday.
North Korea warns Japan it could see missile overflying country 'in the not distant future'
North Korea warned Saturday that Japan could again see missiles overflying the country "in the not distant future" after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called Pyongyang's latest test of a "large mult...
Image Not Available
Ex-Zaitokukai member fined ¥500,000, but escapes prison term over anti-Korean hate speech
The Kyoto District Court has fined a former senior member of the anti-Korean group Zaitokukai ¥500,000 for using hate speech to defame an operator of schools for Korean children. Public prosecut...

, , , , ,