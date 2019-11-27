Attendees play the Square Enix Co. Final Fantasy VII Remake video game on Sony Corp. PlayStation 4 (PS4) game consoles at the Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba on Sept. 12. | BLOOMBERG

National

Some 12% of young Japanese people play video games for 6 hours or more on days off

JIJI – Approximately 12 percent of Japanese people aged 10 to 29 play digital and video games for six hours or more on their days off school or work, a survey showed Wednesday.

The survey also found that those who play games for long periods tend to show signs of addiction, such as not being able to stop playing despite feeling mental and physical distress or negative influences on their studies or work.

The fact-finding investigation was conducted with health ministry support by the National Hospital Organization Kurihama Medical and Addiction Center in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo. The first survey of its kind came after the World Health Organization decided to recognize gaming disorder as an official medical condition.

Some 85 percent of survey respondents played digital or video games in the past year, with around 80 percent using smartphones to play games.

The share of respondents who said they played games for under one hour a day was 40.1 percent for weekdays and 25.0 percent for holidays, the biggest group in each category. Those who said they played for six hours or more per day stood at 2.8 percent for weekdays and 12.0 percent for holidays.

Only 1.7 percent of those who played games for under one hour per day on weekdays said they continued playing the games despite adverse effects on their studies or jobs, while 24.8 percent of those who played for six hours or more per day said this. Of those who played games for longer hours, 14.9 percent said they continued playing the games despite slight negative effects caused to relationships with friends or lovers.

Of respondents who played for six hours or more per day, 40.5 percent said they continued playing through physical ailments such as backaches and headaches, while 37.2 percent said they continued to play despite experiencing mental issues such as sleeping disorders and depression.

“We were able to show numerically for the first time that dependency and issues resulting from it occurred more frequently among those who play games for longer periods,” Susumu Higuchi, head of the Kurihama Medical and Addiction Center, said.

The survey was conducted from January to March on random samples of men and women aged 10 to 29. Of the 9,000 people sampled, 5,096 gave valid responses.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Bar association says long-term detainments of foreigners on the rise
The long-term detainment of foreign nationals at immigration centers in Japan is an infringement upon human rights, the country's bar association warned Wednesday. Confinements for over ...
A female rock ptarmigan, an endangered species of grouse known as raichō, and its chick are seen in the northern Japanese Alps in July 2016.
Alpine ecosystems at risk in 10 prefectures from climate change, researchers warn
Alpine animals and plants in 10 of Japan's 47 prefectures, such as Hokkaido, are likely to lose habitats within the country by the end of the 21st century as global warming worsens, a Japanese r...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with relatives of former leprosy patients on Tuesday at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo.
Japan's government urged to do more to fight discrimination over leprosy
During a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, relatives of former leprosy patients called on the government to continue efforts to combat discrimination following the recent enactm...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Attendees play the Square Enix Co. Final Fantasy VII Remake video game on Sony Corp. PlayStation 4 (PS4) game consoles at the Tokyo Game Show 2019 in Chiba on Sept. 12. | BLOOMBERG

,