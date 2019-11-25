Survey finds more young Japanese are watching less TV

In a recent Jiji Press survey, about 10 percent of Japanese in their teens and 20s said they do not watch television, showing youngsters’ diminishing interest in watching TV amid the rising popularity of various online video platforms.

The largest share of respondents — 25.7 percent — said they watch TV for 180 minutes or more daily on average on weekdays, but the proportion was down from 30.9 percent in the previous survey conducted in 2008. Those who watch TV for the same length of time on weekends accounted for 34.2 percent, down from 42.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the proportion of respondents aged 18-29 who do not watch TV at all came to 12.0 percent for weekdays and 11.1 percent for weekends, both up from 2.4 percent in the previous survey.

The results apparently showed that the popularity of television shows have faded mainly among younger generations over the past decade. Only 3.7 percent of the overall respondents said they do not think people are watching less TV.

Asked to give reasons for not watching TV, with multiple answers allowed, 60.5 percent said they find video-sharing and streaming sites more attractive, while 57.4 percent said it is more fun to play with smartphones and game consoles.

Those who said there is no need to watch TV as the internet has become widespread made up 56.5 percent, and 27.3 percent said TV shows are boring because they all look alike and use the same entertainers.

Newscasts were the most popular genre of TV programs, supported by 75.8 percent, down from 81.6 percent in the previous survey, followed by sports, at 52.4 percent, drama, at 42.6 percent, and variety shows, at 35.9 percent.

The Oct. 11-14 survey covered 2,000 people aged 18 and older, with 62.2 percent giving valid answers.