National / Politics

Sake from Abe's home prefecture served at controversial Tokyo cherry blossom party

JIJI

Dassai sake from Yamaguchi Prefecture, where Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s constituency is located, was used at the annual state-funded cherry blossom-viewing party that’s now the subject of intense scrutiny, it was learned Friday.

The government admitted serving the well-known brand at the party in a document adopted at a Cabinet meeting Friday in response to a question from an opposition lawmaker.

The government explained that the food and beverage menu was decided by the Cabinet Office based on proposals from companies that bid to manage the event.

Food and beverage costs for the party totaled ¥21.91 million on a contractual basis in 2019, ¥21.35 million in 2018, ¥19.2 million in 2017, ¥19.22 million in 2016 and ¥13.49 million each in 2015 and 2014, according to the document.

