Hokkaido association sues University of Tokyo to have Ainu remains returned

A branch of the Ainu indigenous people’s association in Hokkaido has filed a lawsuit against the University of Tokyo, seeking the return of Ainu remains stored at the university.

In the suit, filed Friday at the Kushiro District Court, the Ainu Association of Hokkaido branch in Urahoro also demanded ¥500,000 in damages, claiming that their freedom of religion has been violated.

According to the complaint, two professors at the national university excavated remains of six Ainu people — five in 1888 and one in 1965 — for research purposes and took them back to the university.

The plaintiffs argued that they inherited the right to manage the remains as descendants of a group of Ainu people in Urahoro.

“The university took (the remains) without permission. They should return them,” Masaki Sashima, head of the Urahoro branch, told a news conference.

The university declined to comment.

Similar lawsuits were filed against Hokkaido University and Sapporo Medical University.

Both universities have agreed to return remains of Ainu to settle the cases.