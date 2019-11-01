A nurse holds a patient's hand at a hospital in Tokyo. The Finance Ministry on Friday proposed raising the shares of out-of-pocket medical expenses and cutting official medical service fees. | BLOOMBERG

National / Science & Health

Japan Finance Ministry proposes raising out-of-pocket medical costs for those 75 and over

JIJI

The Finance Ministry on Friday proposed raising the shares of out-of-pocket medical expenses and cutting official medical service fees, with the aim of improving the financial condition of the country’s health insurance system.

The proposals, intended to hold down the social security costs that have ballooned due to the aging of Japan’s population, were made at the day’s meeting of a subcommittee of the ministry’s Fiscal System Council, which advises the finance minister.

But the proposals are expected to face opposition from medical personnel and people who will be bearing heavier cost burdens.

Under the current system, the share of out-of-pocket medical expenses stands at 20 percent for people age 70-74. The ratio is reduced to 10 percent when covered elderly people turn 75.

Seeing the need to review the balance of burdens between the working generation and the elderly, the ministry called for keeping the out-of-pocket share at 20 percent for people who will newly turn 75.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Tokyo Fire Department officials offer fire prevention guidance to a monk at Zojoji Temple in Tokyo's Minato Ward in April following a fire that badly damaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
Managers of historic sites across Japan on alert after devastating Okinawa castle fire
Thursday's fire that severely damaged Shuri Castle, part of a UNESCO World Heritage site in Okinawa Prefecture, triggered a sense of alarm among people and organizations managing historic sites in ...
Police officials try to subdue massive crowds at a crossing near Shibuya Station on Thursday night amid the chaos of the annual Halloween celebrations.
Halloween in Shibuya: Mayhem ensues despite increased security and ban on alcohol
Chaos unfolded in Shibuya on Thursday night as countless costumed partygoers pushed, pulled and squeezed their way through a seemingly endless crowd running amok despite efforts by police to contai...
At her apartment in Sapporo, Ainu tattooist Mai Hachiya wears a traditional robe and lipstick, applied in a style meant to recreate the indigenous group's traditional tattoos.
Japan's shrine meant to celebrate Hokkaido's Ainu divides them
On a wooded lake shore in northern Japan, the government is building a modernist shrine that has divided the indigenous Ainu community whose vanishing culture it was designed to celebrate. At a ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A nurse holds a patient's hand at a hospital in Tokyo. The Finance Ministry on Friday proposed raising the shares of out-of-pocket medical expenses and cutting official medical service fees. | BLOOMBERG

, , , ,