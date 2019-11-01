Japan Finance Ministry proposes raising out-of-pocket medical costs for those 75 and over

The Finance Ministry on Friday proposed raising the shares of out-of-pocket medical expenses and cutting official medical service fees, with the aim of improving the financial condition of the country’s health insurance system.

The proposals, intended to hold down the social security costs that have ballooned due to the aging of Japan’s population, were made at the day’s meeting of a subcommittee of the ministry’s Fiscal System Council, which advises the finance minister.

But the proposals are expected to face opposition from medical personnel and people who will be bearing heavier cost burdens.

Under the current system, the share of out-of-pocket medical expenses stands at 20 percent for people age 70-74. The ratio is reduced to 10 percent when covered elderly people turn 75.

Seeing the need to review the balance of burdens between the working generation and the elderly, the ministry called for keeping the out-of-pocket share at 20 percent for people who will newly turn 75.