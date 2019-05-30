National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center President Hisao Ogawa, center, apologizes during a news conference in Osaka on Thursday. | KYODO

National

158 ethics violations found in research by Japanese institute

JIJI

SUITA, OSAKA PREF. - The National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center, or NCVC, said Thursday it has found 158 cases of research that was conducted in violation of the country’s ethical standards.

The cases include the use of patients’ information without their consent, the NCVC said. There have been no reports of health damage linked to these cases that involved follow-up research, the institute said.

“We deeply apologize for the misconduct,” NCVC President Hisao Ogawa said at a news conference in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, where the institute is based.

One violation, in which research on cardiac diseases was conducted without ethics review committee approval, occurred in both fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2018, the NCVC said. The institute said it has requested that related research papers be withdrawn.

The NCVC said 156 additional cases have occurred since fiscal 2013, in which treatment data was utilized without being shown to patients.

The institute did not post information on its website about the patients’ right to refuse to provide their treatment data. It said some of its researchers wrongly thought that such information would be posted by its clerical workers.

The NCVC said it has explained the misconduct to affected patients and apologized to them. The institute said it will consider punishment for officials involved after a panel of third-party experts investigates the details.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

From left, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya gather ahead of their "two-plus-two" meeting in Tokyo on Thursday.
Japan and Russia hold 'two-plus-two' meeting, revealing rift over territorial dispute
The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Russia met Thursday in Tokyo to discuss regional security issues, revealing a deep gap between the two sides over a territorial dispute involving t...
Caritas Junior High and High School students go to school Thursday as police officers stand guard at the entrance in Kawasaki. Caritas Elementary School, whose students were victims of Tuesday's mass knife attack, remained closed on Thursday.
Relatives feared Kawasaki stabbing suspect was becoming a social recluse
Kawasaki city officials have revealed that relatives of the suspect of Tuesday's mass stabbing that left a girl and a man dead and injured over a dozen others had been concerned that he was becomin...
A demonstration of a smoking cessation treatment app developed by Keio University and CureApp Inc.
App developed by Keio University and startup proves effective in helping smokers quit
Ahead of World No Tobacco Day on Friday, smokers who have been fighting a lonely battle against nicotine addiction were given another option in their quest to kick the habit. Keio University and...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center President Hisao Ogawa, center, apologizes during a news conference in Osaka on Thursday. | KYODO

,