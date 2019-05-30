Japan and Russia hold 'two-plus-two' meeting, revealing rift over territorial dispute

The foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Russia met Thursday in Tokyo to discuss regional security issues, revealing a deep gap between the two sides over a territorial dispute involving the Russian-held islands off Hokkaido.

After the “two-plus-two” meeting, Foreign Minister Taro Kono told reporters the Japanese side raised concerns over a recent missile-firing exercise and the deployment of a jet fighter unit to the islands, which Tokyo calls the Northern Territories.

Such military buildup on the islands is “unacceptable” given Japan’s claim of sovereignty over the territory, Kono said during a joint press announcement.

In response, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the military activities were conducted on territory under “Russian sovereignty” and adheres to international law. Moscow calls the disputed islands the Southern Kurils.

“We reconfirmed our position that the activities were conducted by the Russian military on our territory,” Lavrov said through a Japanese-language translator.

On Friday Kono and Lavrov will meet again in Tokyo to discuss the territorial issue and lay the groundwork for the next meeting between Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which will take place on the sidelines of the G20 meeting at the end of next month in Osaka.

But the territorial talks between the two top leaders have been deadlocked for months, and no major breakthrough is expected for the Lavrov-Kono meeting this time.

During Thursday’s two-plus-two meeting, the Lavrov expressed concern over Japan’s program to strengthen its “global missile defense” capability, referring to Tokyo’s plan to set up the U.S.-made Aegis Ashore missile defense system in the prefectures of Akita and Yamaguchi.

In response, Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya argued that Aegis Ashore is a “purely defensive system” and will not pose any threat to Russia or other countries.

Japan has decided to introduce the Aegis Ashore system to defend against North Korean ballistic missiles, but Moscow has argued it could also pose a threat to Russia.

Meanwhile both Kono and Lavrov said the two countries agreed to push for the denuclearization of North Korea.

“Russia’s position on the situation of the Korean Peninsula is very close to that of Japan,” Lavrov said.

The two-plus-two meeting was launched in November 2013 in hopes of building up confidence between the two countries and possibly help promote territorial talks as well. Thursday’s meeting was the fourth following the one held in July last year in Moscow.