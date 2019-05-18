National

Two retired Japan government planes to be sold for ¥1.3 billion

JIJI

Two Japanese government planes that went out of service in March will be sold to an industrial waste disposal firm in June for about ¥1.3 billion.

Fujinomiya, Shizuoka Prefecture-based Econecol Inc. won its bid for the government aircraft in March, Air Self-Defense Force sources said Friday.

“We want to breathe new life into the planes by selling them in foreign countries,” a company official said.

The planes went into use in 1993 as the first Japanese government planes.

Visiting 269 locations in 100 countries on 349 mission flights under ASDF operation, the planes’ total travel distance is 14.6 million kilometers, equivalent to 365 times around the world.

Their VIP cabins, used by the emperor and prime ministers, will be removed from the fuselages for public exhibition.

One of the cabins is scheduled to be displayed at the ASDF’s Hamamatsu base in Shizuoka Prefecture and the other will be leased for free to a local government.

