Japanese courts to introduce web meetings for lawsuit preparations

District courts in Tokyo and seven other cities will introduce web meetings in February 2020 to connect judges and lawyers online to help make necessary preparations for lawsuits easier, sources said Thursday.

The new system is designed to allow those involved in civil lawsuits to share materials and confirm the claims of both plaintiffs and defendants online, thereby improving convenience and speeding up proceedings of such suits, sources at the Supreme Court said.

The scheme will first be introduced at the district courts in Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, Sendai, Nagoya, Hiroshima, Takamatsu and Fukuoka, as well as the Intellectual Property High Court in Tokyo, the sources said.

Web meetings will be rolled out to district courts in five more cities — Yokohama, Kobe, Saitama, Chiba and Kyoto — in May 2020 and to other regional courts in stages later.

Currently, sharing information and other proceedings in cases involving plaintiffs and defendants living far away from each other are conducted over the phone if needed.

The new scheme is expected to smooth out the procedures by allowing judges and lawyers for both sides to share lawsuit materials online and hold talks face-to-face via video call.

Courts will also consider using the scheme in cases other than long-distance litigation, including allowing lawyers to access the service from not only their offices but also the legal departments of client companies involved in lawsuits, the sources said.

The use of web meetings was proposed by a government panel of experts in March 2018 as a way to reduce lawyers’ burden of having to show up at court for preparations for lawsuits.