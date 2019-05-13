National / Science & Health

Japanese astronomer names asteroid after Reiwa

JIJI

KOCHI - A Kochi astronomer has named the asteroid he found three decades ago after Reiwa, the name of the country’s new era.

On May 5, Tsutomu Seki, 88, made a proposal to the International Astronomical Union to call the asteroid he found in the west of the Pleiades in 1989 as Reiwanohoshi, meaning the Star of Reiwa.

The name Reiwanohoshi is expected to be approved in the next month or two. The Reiwa Era started May 1 when Emperor Naruhito took the throne.

“Initially, I didn’t mean to name it, but I decided as my astronomer friends encouraged me” to do so, said Seki, a resident of the city of Kochi.

The 18th-magnitude asteroid that cannot be seen by the naked eye has an estimated diameter of some 10 kilometers.

Seki, known as a comet hunter, has so far found 223 asteroids as well as six comets, including Comet Ikeya-Seki, found in 1965.

In 1990, he named one of those asteroids Heisei after the era that ended April 30 after three decades in line with Emperor Emeritus Akihito’s abdication.

Showa was an “era of war and defeat,” Seki said of the era which preceded Heisei. “I hope that the world will become peaceful in the era of Reiwa” after Heisei saw a series of natural disasters.

Seki is planning to organize an astronomical observation event in autumn 2020, when Reiwanohoshi is expected to approach Earth.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, seen here in a file photo, is scheduled to visit Japan for three days starting Thursday.
China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, to visit Japan starting Thursday
China's top diplomat will start a three-day visit to Japan on Thursday that will include a meeting with national security adviser Shotaro Yachi, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Monday.
The turtle-shell divination rite to select the prefectures that will supply rice for the Daijosai ceremony was held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday.
Turtle-shell divination conducted at Imperial Palace in Tokyo ahead of key succession rite
An imperial divination rite using turtle shells was held Monday to prepare for the most important ceremony to be performed by Emperor Naruhito upon his enthronement. In the Saiden Tentei ...
Tokyo's Shibuya scramble crossing was the site of a March prank in which a group placed a bed with a YouTuber on top in the middle of the intersection as pedestrians traversed it.
YouTube pranksters made their bed, now they have to lie in it after prosecutors' referral
Police referred a group of pranksters to prosecutors on Monday over a stunt in which they placed a bed with a YouTuber on top in the middle of Tokyo's famed Shibuya scramble crossing as pedestrians...

, , ,