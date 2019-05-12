Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga holds up a placard showing the kanji for Reiwa, the name of the new Imperial era, at a news conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on April 1. | SATOKO KAWASAKI

Calligraphy that unveiled Japan's new Reiwa Era to be kept at National Archives

The government plans to archive the calligraphic work that Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga used when announcing the new era name Reiwa at the National Archives of Japan from spring 2021, according to sources.

The calligraphy will be made public, and a digital print of the work will be available for commercial use, government sources said Saturday.

The work was written April 1 by a Cabinet Office specialist in calligraphy, the day Reiwa was announced as the name of the era to replace Heisei on May 1.

According to guidelines for the management of government records, the preservation period for the work is set to start April 1, 2020.

The government will transfer the work to the National Archives as a specified historical public record after the preservation period, which is expected to last one year if there are no special changes in circumstance, the sources said.

The National Archives will scan and digitize the work for display in its online archives. The data will be freely downloadable and be available for corporations to use for commercial purposes.

Several copies of the writing were made immediately after the announcement of Reiwa. The work is now carefully preserved, and making copies is banned to stop the original from deteriorating.

The calligraphy for Heisei, shown by then-Chief Cabinet Secretary Keizo Obuchi at a news conference when the era changed from Showa in 1989, is also kept at the archives. Digital versions of the Heisei writing can be downloaded from the organization’s website.

This year, a document folder bearing the Heisei calligraphy gained popularity at the archives.

