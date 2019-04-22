A senior Japan Exchange Group official (left) shakes hands with a Shanghai Stock Exchange executive in Beijing on Monday regarding an agreement on exchange-traded funds. | KYODO

Business / Financial Markets

Japan and China sign agreement on exchange-traded funds cross-investment program

Bloomberg

BEIJING/SHANGHAI - Japan and China have signed an agreement for a program that will make it easier for investors to buy exchange-traded funds listed in each other’s markets.

Under the program, a Japanese or Chinese firm would create an ETF that mainly invests in the other country’s listed ETFs, the Japan Exchange Group Inc. and Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a joint statement Monday.

Nomura’s asset management unit will partner with China Asset Management to participate in the project, Nomura Holdings Inc. said separately.

China is pressing ahead with plans to allow more foreign investors into its market, including those from Japan, before Xi Jinping makes his first visit to the country as president for the Group of 20 summit in June.

The ETF program would allow some of the trillions of dollars stashed away by Japanese savers to flow into the world’s best-performing stock market.

The Shanghai Composite Index has risen almost 30 percent this year, the biggest gain among more than 90 global indexes tracked by Bloomberg. Inflows are expected to increase after global equity index provider MSCI Inc. said it will more than quadruple the weighting of China-listed equities in a benchmark index.

The ETF providers would need to obtain quotas under China’s Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor or Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor programs. Additional investment quotas for this program will be subject to special treatment, meaning approval will take less time than usual, the bourses said.

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission is discussing with Chinese authorities about the possibility of dual-listed exchange-traded funds in China.

But an ETF Connect, a scheme that aims to link the ETF of Hong Kong and China, is proving difficult to build, Christina Choi, SFC executive director and head of the investment products division, said last year. She cited issues including differences in cross-border settlement systems and operating timings.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Washing machines are displayed at a store in Tokyo.
Home appliance shipments in Japan hit 22-year high in 2018 due to heat wave
Domestic shipments of large household electric appliances hit their highest level in 22 years in fiscal 2018, with the heat wave last summer contributing to an uptake in sales of air conditioner...
A video of Carlos Ghosn, filmed on April 3, is seen on April 9 at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan in Tokyo.
Tokyo prosecutors indict Carlos Ghosn on misappropriation charge in 'most serious allegation' yet
The Tokyo District Public Prosecutor's Office on Monday indicted former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn for a fourth time, this charge for allegedly misappropriating the company's money f...
Image Not Available
Dollar almost unchanged around ¥111.90 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was almost unchanged around ¥111.90 in Tokyo on Monday as trading was subdued amid a lack of fresh incentives. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.89-90, compared with ¥111.91-92 at t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A senior Japan Exchange Group official (left) shakes hands with a Shanghai Stock Exchange executive in Beijing on Monday regarding an agreement on exchange-traded funds. | KYODO

, , ,