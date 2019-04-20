Japanese firms likely to expand year-round hiring of university graduates

Keidanren, the nation’s top business lobby, and Japanese universities are expected to agree to let more companies introduce year-round hiring of new graduates, sources have said.

Officials from the two sides, set to meet on Monday, are likely to agree to review the current practice of focusing graduate hiring in spring.

Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of Keidanren — which is also known as the Japan Business Federation — was positive about the idea.

“Diversity is important for global companies,” he said Friday.

Year-round hiring enables companies to take in workers flexibly based on their needs while allowing students more freedom in their job-hunting process. But many obstacles remain, such as ballooning costs.

Firms in Japan that currently use year-round hiring are mainly in the technology sector, including wireless operator Softbank Corp. and online flea market operator Mercari Inc.

A survey by Recruit Works Institute of 3,596 firms showed that 10.7 percent plan to use year-round hiring for university students who are set to graduate in 2020.