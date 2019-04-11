The Hyogo College of Medicine of Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, has recently introduced a facial recognition technology-based system to check student attendance. | GETTY IMAGES

Japan college adopts facial recognition-based attendance system

JIJI

KOBE - The Hyogo College of Medicine has introduced a facial recognition technology-based system to check student attendance.

It is the first university in Japan to use such a system, according to the institution in the city of Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture.

The university expects the system to prevent students from answering the roll at classes for others who are absent and improve the work efficiency of its staff, including teachers.

A total of 16 tablet devices with facial recognition functions were introduced on Friday last week, with four units — one for teachers and three for students — placed in each lecture room for freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors.

The faces of a total of some 470 students have been registered on the devices beforehand. At the start of classes, students register their attendance using the tablets in turn. The devices are held up to their faces, and the face images shown on the displays are checked against the preregistered images.

If the facial recognition functions do not work, students enter their identification numbers on the tablets for attendance registration.

Teachers can check the attendance on their tablets, which show images of students conducting the facial recognition process in real time.

The college also hopes to utilize the new system to identify long-term absentees at an early stage so that appropriate physical and mental care will be provided to them.

The facial recognition system frees teachers from the chore of handing out attendance cards to students and collecting them, as well as entering attendance information into the college’s educational affairs system. With the new system, the college expects to cut some 425 hours of such burdensome work in the 1,700 lectures held in a year.

In the future, the college plans to apply the system to security-related matters, such as managing the entrances of its laboratories.

“Previously, it had been difficult for us to watch over our students in a comprehensive manner as no homeroom activities or similar sessions are available at universities,” Keiichiro Suzuki, deputy chief of the college, said.

The system will help “increase trust from students and parents” in the college and “prevent the nuisance related to checking attendance” in case classes are formed according to the levels of students’ proficiency, he added.



