Air Self-Defense Force F-35A fighter jet disappears from radar over Pacific

One of the first 13 F-35A stealth jet fighters deployed in Japan went missing Tuesday over the Pacific Ocean off Aomori Prefecture during nighttime flight training, the Air Self-Defense Force said.

The ASDF’s radar lost track of the jet at 7:27 p.m. when it was about 135 km east of Misawa Air Base in the prefecture.

As of 9 p.m., the ASDF could not confirm whether or not the male pilot had ejected from the cockpit.

The ASDF only formed the Misawa-based air squadron comprising the 13 F-35As on March 26.

Japan plans to procure a total of 147 F-35 fighter jets, 105 of which are expected to be F-35A for the ASDF.