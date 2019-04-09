An F35-A is seen in January 2018 at the Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture. | KYODO

National

Air Self-Defense Force F-35A fighter jet disappears from radar over Pacific

Kyodo, Staff Report

One of the first 13 F-35A stealth jet fighters deployed in Japan went missing Tuesday over the Pacific Ocean off Aomori Prefecture during nighttime flight training, the Air Self-Defense Force said.

The ASDF’s radar lost track of the jet at 7:27 p.m. when it was about 135 km east of Misawa Air Base in the prefecture.

As of 9 p.m., the ASDF could not confirm whether or not the male pilot had ejected from the cockpit.

The ASDF only formed the Misawa-based air squadron comprising the 13 F-35As on March 26.

Japan plans to procure a total of 147 F-35 fighter jets, 105 of which are expected to be F-35A for the ASDF.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Finance Minister Taro Aso announces new designs for ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 bills during a news conference at the Finance Ministry in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Japan announces new ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 bank notes as Reiwa Era looms
The government on Tuesday announced a redesign for ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 bank notes, adding new technology to prevent counterfeits. The new designs will be introduced ...
A researcher checks records of a cancer patient at the National Cancer Center Japan, based in Tokyo, in December.
Japan's 10-year cancer survival rate rises slightly to 56.3%, survey shows
The 10-year survival rate for patients who were diagnosed with cancer between 2002 and 2005 was 56.3 percent, a survey by the National Cancer Center Japan showed Tuesday, up 0.8 percentage point fr...
Taeko Watanabe, whose son, Yuki, committed suicide in 2008, talks in front of his portrait at her home in Akita Prefecture on Feb. 9.
Gatekeepers, listeners, tax money: How Akita, once the prefecture with highest rate, halved suicides
Taeko Watanabe awoke one cold March night and found a trail of blood in the hallway, a bloody cleaver on her son Yuki's bed and no trace of him in the house. Then police discovered a suicide note i...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An F35-A is seen in January 2018 at the Misawa Air Base in Aomori Prefecture. | KYODO

, ,