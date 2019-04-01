Japan readies to announce name of new era

Ahead Monday’s highly anticipated announcement of the name of Japan’s new era, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters that his administration would like to “pick a name that heralds a new era full of hope.”

The release of the new era name, the 248th of its kind, is one of the final steps toward initiating the nation’s first imperial succession in three decades. It will start in May when Crown Prince Naruhito ascends the Chrysanthemum Throne, succeeding his father, Emperor Akihito.

The revealing of the new era name is a matter of huge public interest in Japan as it will be widely used in calendars, newspapers and official documents, including drivers’ licenses.

In modern Japan, era names, or gengo, are used for the length of an emperor’s reign and are usually announced after the accession of the new monarch.

But with Emperor Akihito stepping down on April 30 — the first Japanese monarch to do so in about 200 years — officials decided to announce the new era name prior to the Imperial succession to minimize disruption caused by the calendar change.

In the morning, the government convened a panel of representatives from business, academia and media organizations to exchange views on candidate era names on a shortlist, before hearing opinions from leaders and deputy leaders of both Diet chambers. The Cabinet will approve the new gengo later in the day.

The nine members of the panel included Sadayuki Sakakibara, former chairman of the Japan Business Federation, Kyoto University professor Shinya Yamanaka, who won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine in 2012 for developing so-called induced pluripotent stem cells, and Japanese award-winning novelist Mariko Hayashi.

The current Heisei Era, which means “achieving peace,” commenced on Jan. 8, 1989, the day after the death of Emperor Hirohito, who is posthumously known as Emperor Showa.

Japan is the only country in the world that currently adopts the era-name system, which has its roots in China, though it also commonly uses the Gregorian calendar.

The first era name in the country was Taika, which started in 645.

Some people claim the use of two styles is troublesome, but others support the gengo system because it evokes an image of certain historical events and represents the mood of each period. For example, the 1868 political revolution in Japan is called the “Meiji Restoration.”

The era names in modern Japan are Meiji (1868-1912), Taisho (1912-1926) and Showa (1926-1989), followed by Heisei. Past era names with identifiable sources were all drawn from Chinese classics.

In principle, the government seeks to choose a name that is composed of two kanji characters and carries a positive meaning appropriate to the ideals of the people. It should also be easy to write and read, not commonly used and not used in previous era names.

On March 14, the government officially requested experts in such fields as Japanese literature, Chinese literature, Japanese history and East Asia history to craft their era name proposals, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

But the top government spokesman declined to clarify who they were and said their input would be kept secret even after the official announcement, citing their wishes and the need to avoid any trouble by specifying who proposed which name.

The late former Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi is best remembered as “Uncle Heisei” for announcing the name of the era at a 1989 news conference as chief Cabinet secretary. From that news conference emerged the iconic image of him holding up a calligraphy work showing the two Chinese characters comprising the word for the new era.

The 85-year-old Emperor expressed his desire to step down in a rare video message televised in 2016, citing his concern that he might not be able to fulfill his official duties due to his advanced age. The following year, the Diet enacted one-off legislation enabling him to abdicate.

The government initially considered deciding and making public the new gengo by the end of 2018 in view of the impact the era name change will have on people’s lives.

But some government officials and conservative lawmakers in Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party expressed concerns that announcing the name of the new era considerably earlier than its start could lead to the dual authority of the old and new emperors.

As a result, the government decided to unveil the name on April 1, saying a one-month preparation period is enough for government offices and private companies to update their gengo calendar systems.