Bureau head Shoko Sasaki to lead upgraded Immigration Agency when it launches April 1

JIJI

Shoko Sasaki, 57, director-general of the Justice Ministry’s Immigration Bureau, will become the first commissioner of the Immigration Agency when it launches Monday, the government said Wednesday.

The agency, to be established as an affiliate of the Justice Ministry, will be upgraded from the bureau as the government introduces new types of visas to allow more foreign workers to live and work in the country.

The agency will comprise two departments.

One of them will deal with immigration control, such as immigration clearance and deportations, while the other will take charge of managing and supporting foreign nationals residing in Japan and preparing an environment for them to live and work in the country.

A total of 5,432 personnel will be deployed to the agency, including an increased number of immigration officers.

Sasaki joined the Justice Ministry in 1985. She took her current post in January after serving as director of the Entry and Status Division and as assistant vice justice minister.

Norimitsu Takashima, 57, director-general of the ministry’s Human Rights Bureau, will assume the role of deputy commissioner of the new agency.

Takashima will be replaced at the Human Rights Bureau by Hiroshi Kikuchi, a 55-year-old prosecutor at the Supreme Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Shoko Sasaki

