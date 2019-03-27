Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar, India, in January. | REUTERS

India shoots down satellite in missile test, becoming fourth member of 'super league,' says Modi

AFP-JIJI

NEW DELHI - India on Wednesday destroyed a low-orbiting satellite in a missile test that puts the country in the space “super league,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

India became the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to have carried out the feat.

“A while ago our scientists shot down a live satellite at a low-earth orbit,” Modi said in a rare televised address to the nation. “This is a proud moment for India,” he added.

The satellite was in orbit at 300 kilometers (185 miles).

