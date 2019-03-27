India shoots down satellite in missile test, becoming fourth member of 'super league,' says Modi

India on Wednesday destroyed a low-orbiting satellite in a missile test that puts the country in the space “super league,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

India became the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to have carried out the feat.

“A while ago our scientists shot down a live satellite at a low-earth orbit,” Modi said in a rare televised address to the nation. “This is a proud moment for India,” he added.

The satellite was in orbit at 300 kilometers (185 miles).