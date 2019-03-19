Japan's Cabinet OKs stronger laws to prevent child abuse after spate of tragic cases

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to the child abuse prevention law and related legislation following several cases of serious mistreatment of children in the name of discipline.

The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is seeking to enact most of the revisions on April 1, during the ongoing Diet session.

If approved in the Diet, the revised laws will ban parents, foster parents and welfare workers from physically punishing children as a means of discipline.

The amendments will also require child welfare centers to separate staff members in charge of protecting children from those dealing with their guardians.

The Cabinet approval came in the wake of the high-profile case of a 10-year-old girl who was allegedly killed by her abusive father.

Mia Kurihara was found dead in the bathroom of her home in Chiba last month after authorities failed to respond to her repeated pleas for help.

The girl’s death has galvanized public support for stronger measures to prevent child abuse.