Nagasaki student to deliver 'flame of peace' linked to atomic bombing to Pope Francis in Vatican City

A junior high school student from Nagasaki Prefecture who is the granddaughter of an atomic bomb survivor will attend the general audience with Pope Francis in Vatican City on Wednesday, carrying the “flame of peace” from the atomic bombing of Hiroshima more than 70 years ago.

The student is part a group on a trip organized by Earth Caravan, a Kyoto-based nonprofit. The participants will pray for world peace during the papal audience.

The flame of peace is kept alight at a monument in the city of Yame, Fukuoka Prefecture. The fire is said to have been brought from Hiroshima in September 1945 after the city was flattened by the U.S. atomic bombing on Aug. 6 that year in the closing days of World War II.

Yusa Okada, 13, a first-year junior high school student, will be joined by Chiyumi Shinkai, 55, a second-generation hibakusha, and Setsuko Thurlow, 87, who survived the Hiroshima bombing and campaigns for the elimination of nuclear arms in cooperation with the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). A aboriginal Canadian girl and three other girls, including from Palestine, will join them on the trip.

Three days after the tragedy of Hiroshima, the city of Nagasaki was also devastated by a U.S. atomic bomb.

The general audience with the pope, held every Wednesday at St. Peter’s Square, is attended by people from around the world.

The Vatican has promised that at least one of the participants from Japan will be allowed to get a front-row seat at the event so that the person can have a chance to meet face-to-face with Pope Francis. The participants aim to show the flame of peace to the pope and give him an explanation about it.

“I hope for a world without war. I’m planning to convey my wish for the elimination of nuclear weapons to Pope Francis and tell him that I want to start by doing what I can,” Okada said.

“I expect that by showing the flame to Pope Francis, we can covey the wishes of those who died praying for peace to the world,” Shinkai said.

Ryokyu Endo, who heads Earth Caravan, asked the archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Nagasaki and others to help get a front-row seat for the Japanese participants after learning that Pope Francis has ordered a picture of a boy standing by a crematorium in Nagasaki after the Aug. 9, 1945, atomic bombing of the city to be made into cards for distribution.

Endo, chief priest of a Buddhist temple, said he hopes that the flame of peace will be delivered to Pope Francis as a symbol of the efforts to make sure that the devastation of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will never be repeated, as the pope often refers to the abolition of nuclear weapons.

Satoshi Suzuki, a 48-year-old corporate worker who plans to record a video of the Japanese party’s participation in the general audience, said, “I want people around the world to watch a 13-year-old girl visit Vatican City (and attend the event) and to take action for peace.”

Pope Francis plans to make his first trip to Japan in November. He is expected to visit Nagasaki and Hiroshima during his stay.