Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance, Jr. speaks to reporters after a hearing in Manhattan criminal court in New York last September. After being sentenced in federal court in Washington earlier Wednesday, Paul Manafort was also charged Wednesday with mortgage fraud, conspiracy and other counts in a new indictment in New York City. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Trump says Paul Manafort pardon not 'on my mind' after sentencing

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said a possible pardon for Paul Manafort “is not something on my mind” after his former campaign chair’s prison sentence was raised to 7½ years on Wednesday.

“I feel very badly for Paul Manafort,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “On a human basis, it is a very sad thing.”

When asked about a possible pardon, Trump said: “I haven’t even given it a thought as of this moment. It is not something on my mind.”

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in Washington ordered that Manafort must serve an additional 43 months for illegal lobbying and witness tampering beyond the 47 months he already received last week from a judge in Alexandria, Virginia, for financial crimes.

Just minutes after his federal prison sentence was raised, Manafort was charged by New York state prosecutors with residential mortgage fraud, conspiracy and falsifying business records.

Trump has no pardon powers over state crimes, and the move by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. raises the prospect of a third criminal conviction for Trump’s one-time campaign manager.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament ahead of a Brexit vote, in London Wednesday.
U.K. Parliament votes against no-deal Brexit, paving way for delay
Britain's Parliament voted to avoid an economically disastrous no-deal split from the European Union, opening the door to delaying Brexit and radically re-writing the terms of the divorce. The H...
Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, confers with his attorney and adviser, Lanny Davis (left), as he testifies before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington Feb. 27.
Democratic panel chairman satisfied, for now, with Michael Cohen's answer on pardon
The chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee says he does "not see the need for further action" against Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, after he clarified his testimony under oath...
Image Not Available
U.S. plans tests this year of long-banned types of missiles with exit, along with Russia, from INF
The Pentagon plans to begin flight tests this year of two types of missiles that have been banned for more than 30 years by a treaty from which both the United States and Russia are expected to wit...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Manhattan District Attorney, Cyrus Vance, Jr. speaks to reporters after a hearing in Manhattan criminal court in New York last September. After being sentenced in federal court in Washington earlier Wednesday, Paul Manafort was also charged Wednesday with mortgage fraud, conspiracy and other counts in a new indictment in New York City. | AP Paul Manafort, former campaign chairman for U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign, departs after a hearing at U.S. District Court in Washington last April. | REUTERS

, ,