Gmail and Google Drive services temporarily disrupted in Japan and globally

by Satoshi Sugiyama

Staff Writer

Google Inc.’s Gmail and Google Drive temporarily experienced service disruptions Wednesday as part of a worldwide outage —including in Japan.

The company said at around noon that Gmail users began reporting having trouble both attaching and accessing attachments, saving email drafts and sending emails. Google Drive users were similarly experiencing trouble uploading and downloading files. Google Drive is a file storage and share service.

The multinational technology firm later said that the issues had been resolved.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support,” Google said in a statement released on its website.

According to downdetector.com, a site that keeps track of outages, some of the hardest hit countries based on the number of status reports were Japan, Australia, Singapore and Indonesia.

It is not immediately clear how many users were affected by the service disruption.

