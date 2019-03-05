Chinese defense spending to grow 7.5% in 2019 as Beijing seeks 'world-class' military

China announced a 7.5 percent growth rate in defense spending this year, down from 8.1 percent in 2018, as Beijing seeks to create a “world-class” military, a draft budget report from the annual session of the country’s rubber-stamp parliament showed Tuesday.

The draft report, set to be submitted to the annual session of the National People’s Congress, which opened Tuesday, said the 2019 defense budget would total 1.19 trillion yuan ( $177.61 billion), the state-run Xinhua News Agency said.

It was the fourth-straight year that the defense budget saw its growth rate fall into the single digits since 2016 after five consecutive years of double-digit increases.

Beijing said Monday ahead of the report’s release, that it will maintain “a reasonable and appropriate growth rate” for defense spending this year

The country’s defense budget — the world’s second largest — is a closely watched indicator of Beijing’s strategic intentions.

Zhang Yesui, the spokesman for the second session of the 13th National People’s Congress, said Monday that China’s “limited defense spending,” is aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and “poses no threat to any other country.”

“China maintains a reasonable and appropriate growth rate in its defense expenditure to meet its demand in safeguarding national security and military reform with Chinese characteristics,” Zhang, a former ambassador to Washington, said.

But despite China’s claims, both the Pentagon and U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency have said that Beijing’s “poor accounting transparency” meant the numbers could be significantly lower than its actual expenditures.

“The formal defense budget process does not include funding for foreign weapons procurement, some research and development (R&D), and certain personnel benefits,” the DIA wrote in its 2019 China Military Power Report released in January. “Other government ministries distribute defense funds in addition to extrabudgetary funds that supplement personnel living subsidies, equipment maintenance, and other budgetary items.”

Last year, China boosted its defense spending 8.1 percent from 2017 to 1.11 trillion yuan ($165 billion), the largest increase in three years as leader Xi Jinping seeks to turn the country’s military into a top-notch force.

Under Xi, China’s military has undergone a massive modernization push to turn it into one that can protect Beijing’s interests as disputes roil relations with the U.S., its neighbors and old foe Japan.

The focus on creating a more potent fighting force has seen Beijing pour cash into projects such as a second aircraft carrier, integrating stealth fighters into its air force and fielding an array of advanced missiles that can strike air and sea targets from long distances.

It has also seen the Chinese military increasingly sent further from its shores, sometimes facing off with the U.S., Japan and others near disputed islands in the South and East China seas.

Zhang, however, touted Beijing’s “peaceful development,” reiterating the ruling Communist Party’s boiler-plate line that its defense policy “is defensive in nature.”

“Whether a country is a military threat to others or not is not determined by its increase in defense expenditure, but by the diplomatic and national defense policies it adopts,” he said.

Despite the figures, China still lags far behind the United States in defense spending, with U.S. President Donald Trump saying recently that he will seek $750 billion from Congress for defense spending next year. Japan, meanwhile, unveiled a record-high draft defense budget in December for fiscal 2019 that saw expenditures rise to ¥5.26 trillion (approximately $47 billion) from ¥5.19 trillion the previous year.