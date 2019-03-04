The municipal assembly meets Monday in the village of Okawa, Kochi Prefecture. | KYODO

National

As pool of candidates in rural Japan dwindles, Kochi village to allow councilors to retain side jobs

by Eric Johnston

Staff Writer

OSAKA - Faced with a rapidly shrinking population of elderly residents reluctant to run for seats on the local council, the village of Okawa, Kochi Prefecture, passed a referendum Monday designed to make it easier serve on the council while concurrently holding side jobs.

The measure goes into effect on April 1. Okawa’s six seats are up for re-election in the April 21 nationwide local town and village assembly elections.

Japanese law forbids residents from serving as local assembly members while working as private contractors for the municipalities they serve. But the exact definition of a contractor is not clear. Okawa’s new rules will allow contractors to continue to receive income from their businesses if there is little danger that doing so will damage the impartiality of their public duties.

Local firms whose public works contracts with the village come to less than 50 percent of the income of their main business are exempt from the rule forbidding them to run for an assembly seat. The mayor will make yearly announcements of the names of firms who meet these requirements, thus allowing their owners to run for seats.

Okawa, with a population of 406, made national news in 2017 when its mayor, Kazuhito Wada, warned that the declining population made finding candidates to run for local office ever more difficult. At the time, Wada said it was time to discuss dissolving the town council and introducing direct democracy.

Ultimately, it was decided that the council would continue with prefectural assistance. But in a 2017 interview with The Japan Times, Wada said the strict rules governing side jobs by local assembly members needed to be reconsidered.

“Many of our residents are engaged in private businesses. But they rely on that income and don’t want to run for office if they have to give it up,” Wada said.

Data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications shows that just over a fifth, or 21.8 percent, of Japan’s town and village assembly seats in the 2015 local elections went uncontested. As many localities have elderly and declining populations, the problem is expected to get worse in the coming years without fundamental changes to local elections laws, Wada added.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Chieko Asakawa, an Osaka-born computer scientist, is among 19 innovators who will be inducted into the U.S. National Inventors Hall of Fame in Washington in May.
Blind Japanese inventor harnessing technology to improve lives of visually impaired
Dr. Chieko Asakawa's life motto: Make the impossible possible — by never giving up. Blind since the age of 14, Asakawa has dedicated the past three decades to researching and developing new tech...
Crown Prince Naruhito
Public will be invited to greet Japan's new Imperial Couple on May 4, earlier than planned
Members of the public will have the chance to greet the new Emperor on May 4, just days after Crown Prince Naruhito ascends the Chrysanthemum Throne, Imperial Household Agency officials said Monday...
Images from the soccer manga and anime series "Captain Tsubasa" are featured throughout Keisei Electric Railway's Yotsugi Station in Tokyo's Katsushika Ward.
Captain Tsubasa and friends from popular soccer manga take over Yotsugi Station in Tokyo
A local train station in Tokyo has been covered from floor to ceiling with images from the famous soccer manga and anime series "Captain Tsubasa," and the train arrival chime now features the show'...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The municipal assembly meets Monday in the village of Okawa, Kochi Prefecture. | KYODO

, , , , ,