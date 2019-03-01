Japan's MUFG closing in on ¥700 billion purchase of German lender DZ Bank's aviation finance arm

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is close to buying German lender DZ Bank’s aviation finance business for about ¥700 billion ($6.3 billion), people familiar with the matter said.

An announcement could come as early as Friday, one of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information was private. The assets are held by DVB Bank, a subsidiary of DZ, and the purchasing entities are MUFG Bank Ltd. — the Japanese lender’s main banking unit — and its affiliate BOT Lease Co., the person said.

Representatives for MUFG and DZ Bank declined to comment. DVB’s aviation finance portfolio was valued at €5.4 billion ($6.1 billion) as of June, according to a January presentation.

DZ Bank has been trying to get rid of DVB and its portfolios ever since the lender’s shipping exposure ripped a hole into its balance sheet. The bank recently signed a deal with another German lender, Helaba, for the sale of its land portfolio of railway lending. Deutsche Bank AG was previously interested in buying the aviation assets too, people familiar with the matter have said.

Japan’s biggest bank and its competitors have been making acquisitions abroad to make up for diminishing returns in a country that’s beset by rock-bottom interest rates and a shrinking population. Recent deals for MUFG include its purchase of an additional stake in PT Bank Danamon Indonesia and an agreement to buy Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s asset management unit.

MUFG has also been rebalancing its strategic holdings overseas to improve the efficiency of its investments and free up capital. That has involved selling stakes in companies such as Standard Life Aberdeen PLC and Brazil’s Banco Bradesco SA.

Tokyo-based MUFG held talks to buy DVB over four years ago, before the negotiations ended due to disagreements about the deal structure, it was reported at the time.