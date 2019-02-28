Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (center) delivers a speech at an annual meeting of the heads of city assemblies from across the country in May in Tokyo. | KYODO

77% of Japanese town and village assembly members elderly

Of the 10,956 town and village assembly members in Japan, 8,442, or 77.1 percent, were aged 60 or over as of July 1 last year, a survey showed Thursday.

The survey by the national association of town and village assembly chairs covered 927 such assemblies nationwide.

The average age of all town and village assembly members stood at 64.2, up 0.7 from a year before, according to the survey.

The youngest was Daisuke Nakao, 26, at the assembly of the town of Oizumi, Gunma Prefecture, while the oldest Haruo Hanai, 91, at the assembly of the village of Yahiko, Niigata Prefecture.

Female assembly members numbered 1,100, or only 10.0 percent of the total. The proportion inched up by 0.1 percentage point.

The survey also found that 305 assemblies had no female members.

The monthly pay for town and village assembly members averaged ¥214,533.

Assembly members of the island village of Mikurajima, part of Tokyo, received the lowest salary at ¥100,000 per month, excluding those of the town of Yamatsuri, Fukushima Prefecture, who are paid per working day.

