Trump says he's 'in no rush' for nuclear deal at second meeting with North Korea's Kim

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met for day two of talks in Hanoi on Thursday — including a scheduled “signing ceremony” — with the American leader stressing that he was “in no rush” to push the North to relinquish its nuclear weapons program.

Speaking ahead of one-on-one talks set to last 45 minutes at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel in the Vietnamese capital, Trump emphasized that his administration had switched tacks from demanding the North quickly give up its nukes to a more “longer-term” approach.

“Speed is not very important to me,” Trump said, adding that it was more important to “do the right deal” over dismantling Pyongyang’s arsenal.

Trump’s comments came after the president and top U.S. officials shared a meal with the North Korean leader and his aides and held bilateral talks a day earlier.

“We had a very good talk about that last night,” he said. “I am in no rush. Just we don’t want the testing.”

The North’s last nuclear test, in September 2017, was also its sixth and largest. It’s last ballistic missile test was in November of that year, when it tested a long-range missile that experts say is capable of striking much, if not all, of the continental United States.

Kim, asked if he felt confident that a deal could be done — in what was apparently his first time answering a question from a foreign reporter — replied: “It’s too early to say, but from my instincts, I do have a feeling that good results will emerge.”

Trump also reiterated his position that the personal ties he has cultivated with Kim would lead to results.

“A lot of great ideas were being thrown about,” he said about Wednesday’s dinner.

“The relationship is very strong, and when you have a good relationship, a lot of good things happen.”

The two leaders were to have a series of meetings at the Metropole later in the day, the White House said, including a lunch and the “joint agreement signing ceremony,” after which Trump was scheduled to hold a news conference at 3:50 p.m. in Hanoi.

The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency also lauded the first day of the summit on Thursday, saying that the two leaders had “exchanged serious and in-depth opinions to produce comprehensive and epochal results from the meeting that could live up to the attention and expectations that the world is holding for the success of the summit.”

On Wednesday, shaking hands and smiling in front of a row of a dozen alternating U.S. and North Korean flags, Trump was asked if he had walked back his demand that the North relinquish its nuclear arsenal, a question that he answered with a curt “No.”

Queried about a possible end-of-war declaration, he was equally short, saying, “We’ll see.”

But with the scheduled signing ceremony announced by the White House, speculation has grown that the two sides could agree to a declaration ending the 1950-53 Korean War, which was halted only with an armistice.

There have been increasing signs that the two sides could agree on such a declaration, as well as an exchange of liaison offices, diplomatic posts that are more limited than embassies, but which would mark a step toward more normalized ties. While an end-of-war declaration is a legally nonbinding document, unlike a formal peace treaty, it would represent a symbolic end to the Korean War — and a major foreign policy victory for Trump.

They have also discussed partial denuclearization measures, such as allowing inspectors to observe the dismantling of the North’s Nyongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, the heart of its nuclear development and research, which Kim last year put on the table. Other concessions could include a formal halt to missile and nuclear tests, as well as an end to the production of fissile material and nuclear delivery vehicles.

Facing mounting pressure at home over investigations into Russian meddling in the election, Trump has sought a big win by trying to make history by persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons program in exchange for promises of peace and development.

However, he is confronting the distraction of scandal back in Washington after the president’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, described Trump as a “racist,” a “con man,” and a “cheat,” in bombshell testimony before Congress.

Asked at the start of the summit with Kim on Wednesday if he had any reaction to Cohen’s testimony, Trump merely shook his head.

This could impact his hopes of shifting the public view away from the Russia probe and toward a foreign policy victory.

But there have been clues that such a victory will not come easily — or quickly — and Trump has in recent weeks played down the possibility of a broad and quick deal.

Still, observers say that a package of inducements and concessions from both sides could give negotiators fresh momentum and a new avenue to pursue peace and, ultimately, denuclearization on the peninsula.