World / Science & Health

Scientists warn global warming could decimate fish supplies and fuel migration

Thomson Reuters Foundation

LONDON - Millions of people could lose their livelihoods, food source, and be forced from their homes if the world does not meet the Paris goal to curb global warming which is endangering fish numbers, Canadian researchers said on Wednesday.

A study by the University of British Columbia compared the economic and environmental impact of holding the global average temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as agreed in Paris in 2015, versus the current 3.5 degrees warming scenario.

Lead researcher Rashid Sumaila, director of the university’s Fisheries Economics Research Unit, said they found meeting the Paris goal would benefit 75 percent of maritime countries, with the largest gains in poorer nations, by boosting fish supplies.

Fisheries provide about 260 million full-time and part-time jobs globally with seafood products a critical export for developing nations, according to the study published in published in the journal Science Advances.

But Sumaila warned that failing to curb global warming could threaten the livelihoods and food source of millions of people.

“This can turn into a massive crisis as it could cause forced migration not only locally but globally,” Sumaila told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a telephone interview.

“A steady supply of fish is essential to support these jobs, food sovereignty, and human well-being.”

Ocean heat — recorded by thousands of floating robots — has been setting records repeatedly over the last decade, with 2018 expected to be the hottest year yet, according to an analysis by the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The study found the Paris deal would push up the total mass of the top revenue generating fish species globally by 6.5 percent, with an average increase of 8.4 percent in the waters of developing countries.

Sumaila said achieving the Paris targets could increase global fishing revenue by $4.6 billion a year.

“The largest gains will occur in developing country waters, such as Kiribati, the Maldives and Indonesia, which are at greatest risks due to warming temperatures and rely the most on fish for food security, incomes and employment,” Sumaila said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Michael Cohen (right), President Donald Trump's former lawyer, walks past committee member Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. during a break in Cohen's testimony before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington Wednesday.
In House testimony, ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen brands U.S. president 'conman' and 'racist'
Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, called the U.S. president a conman, a cheat and a racist in explosive congressional testimony Wednesday, saying he was ashamed of a decade of w...
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gives challenge coins to U.S. Army Maj. Ian Brown (right) and other service members to thank them for their service, in her office at the Capitol following the State of the Union address in Washington Feb. 5. Brown, 38, is a two-time Bronze Star recipient who transitioned from female to male while advising the Army's deputy chief of staff in operations and planning.
Transgender troops set to testify after report reveals Pentagon spent $8 million on their care si...
Lindsey Muller served in the Army as a man for nearly a decade before telling her commanders in 2014 that she identified as a woman and would resign because military policy barred transgender perso...
Disinfected health care workers' gear dry in a hospital in Bwana Suri, Ituri province, Congo, in December.
Congo Ebola center in flames after another armed attack
Armed assailants attacked an Ebola center in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, setting off a fire and becoming embroiled in an extended gun battle with security forces that has yet...

, ,