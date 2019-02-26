A Pakistani soldier watches the movement of Indian forces on Saturday along the Line of Control from a post in Chakoti, 50 kilometers from Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani Kashmir. | AP

Pakistan says Indian aircraft 'released payload' after crossing Kashmir frontier but reports no casualties

Reuters

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s military said on Tuesday that Indian military aircraft crossed the Line of Control frontier in the disputed Kashmir region and “released a payload” after Pakistan scrambled its own jets, but there were no casualties or damage.

“Indian aircraft intruded from Muzafarabad sector,” Pakistani military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Twitter early on Tuesday, referring to an area in the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir.

He said “facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force,” the Indian aircraft “released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage.”

India’s Defense Ministry said it had no information about the allegations.

