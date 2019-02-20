Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the National Manufacturing Conference in London on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Eighth British MP quits Labour, saying party is 'infected' with 'anti-Jewish racism' under Corbyn

Reuters

LONDON - Joan Ryan has become the eighth member of Parliament to resign from the U.K.’s main opposition Labour party.

Ryan, a lawmaker elected from Enfield North, wrote in a tweet late Tuesday that she was resigning over concerns about anti-Semitism allegations within the party.

Seven other Labour lawmakers quit Monday over leader Jeremy Corbyn’s approach to Brexit and a row over anti-Semitism, saying the party had been “hijacked by the machine politics of the hard left.”

In a letter posted on Twitter, Ryan accused the Labour Party of being “infected” with “anti-Jewish racism” since Corbyn became its leader in 2015. She alleged that the issue did not exist before Corbyn’s election as Labour leader.

Corbyn, a supporter of Palestinian rights and critic of the Israeli government, has previously been accused by some of failing to tackle anti-Semitism in the party. He denies the allegation.

Ryan, who was first elected as a member of Parliament in 1997, will now be joining an independent breakaway group.

The seven lawmakers who quit the party Monday will continue to sit as members of Parliament under the banner “The Independent Group.”

Corbyn has cemented a shift to the left in Labour, taking control of a party that, under former Prime Minister Tony Blair, moved to the center to win and retain power for 13 years.

