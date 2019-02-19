The education ministry is considering a review of a mobile phone ban for elementary and junior high school students. | GETTY IMAGES

National

Japan to review ban on smartphones for elementary and junior high school students

JIJI

The education ministry will consider reviewing a ban on elementary and junior high school students having smartphones and other mobile phones at school, education minister Masahiko Shibayama said Tuesday.

“We’ll consider reviewing the notice (that included the smartphone ban) in the light of changes in the social environment surrounding schools and the situations of students and pupils,” Shibayama told a news conference.

In the January 2009 notice, the ministry said mobile phones are not directly necessary for educational activities and thus carrying them to elementary and junior high schools should be prohibited in principle.

For high schools, the notice said that the use of mobile phones should be limited and a ban on carrying them should be considered as an option.

A decade after the notice, the ministry judged that the ban “does not fit with the times,” taking into account the spread of mobile phones and smartphones and the need for communication tools in the event of disasters.

The ministry plans to move forward with the review by gathering opinions from schools and parents.

Regarding smartphone use at school, the education department of the Osaka Prefectural Government announced on Monday its decision to allow elementary and junior high school students in the prefecture to bring smartphones to school.

The department unveiled draft guidelines that permit students to bring smartphones to school only when their parents give them permission to do so.

A strong earthquake hit the northern part of Osaka Prefecture in June last year, causing parents to get anxious about their children commuting to school in the morning. The department received requests to allow students to carry smartphones at school following the quake.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Liberal Party leader Ichiro Ozawa (left), Prime Minister Keizo Obuchi (center) and New Komeito leader Takenori Kanzaki celebrate forming a coalition government in October 1999.
Ichiro Ozawa: The kingmaker and destroyer in Japanese politics
This is the fourth in a 10-part series on influential figures in the Heisei Era, which began in 1989 and will end when Emperor Akihito abdicates in April. During Heisei, Japan was roiled by eco...
Visitors feed deer at Nara Park earlier this month.
As injuries hit record high, 80% of those hurt by deer in Nara Park are non-Japanese
The number of people injured by wild deer at Nara Park, a major tourist attraction in the city of Nara, has hit a record high of 200 in the current fiscal year, with non-Japanese, many of them tour...
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill revising the law to enable the handover of children to parents who have been awarded custody in court, even if the other parent refuses.
Japan to beef up law to enable handover of children to parents with custody when the other resists
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill revising the enforcement of civil law to enable the handover of a child to a parent who is awarded custody, even if the other parent refuses to abide by a cou...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The education ministry is considering a review of a mobile phone ban for elementary and junior high school students. | GETTY IMAGES

, , ,